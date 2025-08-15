What to Stream: Offset, John Cena, John Grisham and legal fights by Jussie Smollett and Amanda Knox

Migos rapper Offset releasing his third solo album and Samara Weaving playing a reformed getaway driver in the heist thriller “Eenie Meanie” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: An adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Rainmaker” hits Peacock , John Cena stars as a flawed superhero in season 2 of “The Peacemaker” and the Amanda Knox trial in Italy gets dramatized in a Hulu series.

— Samara Weaving plays a reformed getaway driver who gets pulled back in to save a problematic ex-boyfriend in “Eenie Meanie,” a new heist thriller streaming on Hulu on Friday, Aug. 22. Karl Glusman plays the pathetic ex in this intriguing ensemble that includes Steve Zahn, Andy Garcia, Randall Park and Marshawn Lynch. “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick produced the film, which is the directorial debut of writer-director Shawn Simmons.

— Remember the strange Jussie Smollett saga that began back in January 2019 when the “Empire” actor told police that two men assaulted him in an apparent hate crime which investigators began to believe was a hoax? It’s the subject of a new Netflix documentary “The Truth About Jussie Smollett?” streaming on Friday, Aug. 22. The ordeal stretched on for years and in November the Illinois Supreme Court overturned Smollett’s conviction on charges of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019 and lying to Chicago police. The trailer for the doc, which includes interviews with journalists, lawyers, investigators and law enforcement, teases a new sit-down interview with Smollett himself.

— Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström takes audiences on a romantic journey through Europe with an American girl (Madelyn Cline) and a New Zealander (KJ Apa) in “The Map That Leads to You,” streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. It’s based on the 2017 J.P. Monninger novel.

— On Friday, Migos rapper Offset will release his third solo album, “Kiari.” The title is his legal name — a direct reflection of the album he described to The Associated Press earlier this month as “a look in the mirror.” He said it’s a collection of “different versions of Offset, which comes from Kiari … I’m always trying to rebrand and recreate.” Start with “Bodies,” a red-hot collaboration that marries Offset’s melodic, aggressive flow and the dexterous lyricist JID atop a sample of nu-metal band Drowning Pool’s 2001 cut “Bodies.” It’s become a 2025 Billboard Hot 100 hit for a reason.

— Who would’ve thought, nearly 40 years after their formation, that the California shoegaze-y nu-metal band Deftones would become more popular than ever before? They’ve found new and nostalgic audiences online and have quickly become recognized as one of the most influential bands of the 2000s — 20 years after the fact. On Friday, they will release a new album “Private Music.” And they sound as tight as ever.

— The Amanda Knox trial gets dramatized in a Hulu series called “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.” Knox is an executive producer on the project, as is Monica Lewinsky. Grace Van Patten stars as the study abroad student in Italy who finds herself in prison for murdering her housemate, Meredith Kercher. The case becomes a media sensation and Knox is called Foxy Knoxy — among other things — by the tabloids. The series also shares more of the story of Raffaele Sollecito, Knox's boyfriend at the time, who was also convicted of the murder. Both had their sentences thrown out by Italy's highest court in 2015. We also see Knox’s difficulty adjusting to regular life after she returns to the States. The eight-episode series premieres Wednesday.

— John Cena stars as a flawed superhero in Season 2 of “The Peacemaker” arriving on HBO Max on Thursday. It's the first release of a DC Comics story after “Superman ” flew into theaters earlier this summer. James Gunn, who is co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios, directed “Superman” and is the showrunner of “The Peacemaker.”

— A new Prime Video docuseries called “The Home Team: NY Jets” followed six Jets players and their partners for the 2024-2025 NFL season. We see the home life of these pros as they also juggle the demands of the sport. The filmmakers also made the documentary “Kelce” about former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce in his 2022 season. It debuts Thursday.

— An adaptation of John Grisham's “The Rainmaker” hits Peacock on Friday, Aug. 22. The legal thriller is airing on the USA Network and the streamer drops each episode a week later. Milo Callaghan plays Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school and about to start working at the largest law firm in the state. On his first day, Baylor gets fired so he takes a job at a small ambulance-chasing firm that works out of a former taco joint. Rudy’s first big case pits him against the big, fancy law firm that let him go — and his girlfriend who still works there.