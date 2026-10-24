What to watch after Gajab Raat: Manoj Bajpayee’s best crime thrillers and web series

Manoj Bajpayee's latest thriller, Gajab Raat, puts the actor in the middle of a night filled with dangerous choices, questionable loyalties and a police investigation that refuses to remain straightforward. Released on Netflix on 23 October, the Ritesh Shah-directed film reunites Bajpayee with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for a story about a Delhi police inspector whose decisions have consequences far beyond a single case.
For viewers who have finished the film and want more of Bajpayee in similarly tense roles, his filmography offers plenty of options. Over the years, he has moved between police investigations, espionage dramas, courtroom battles and crime stories in which the line separating right and wrong is rarely clear.
Here are some of his crime thrillers and web series worth adding to your watchlist.
Bajpayee's portrayal of Srikant Tiwari remains one of his best-known streaming performances. He plays a middle-class family man working as an intelligence officer, juggling dangerous national security assignments with the ordinary pressures of marriage and parenthood. The series combines espionage, action and domestic humour without losing sight of the personal cost of living a double life.
In this courtroom drama, Bajpayee plays lawyer PC Solanki, who takes on a difficult case involving allegations of sexual assault against a minor by a powerful godman. Inspired by true events, the film follows a prolonged legal battle in which persistence matters as much as legal strategy. It is a strong choice for viewers drawn to stories about accountability and the fight for justice.
Bajpayee takes a darker, more eccentric route in this crime comedy-thriller, co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma. The story follows an aspiring cook whose plan to replace her husband with her lover spirals into a succession of increasingly absurd and dangerous events. Bajpayee plays multiple characters, demonstrating a different side of his screen presence.
4. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout — ZEE5
Bajpayee returns as ACP Avinash Verma in this investigative thriller, which begins with a deadly shooting at a bar. As the investigation progresses, the case opens up into a wider conspiracy. The film is suited to viewers who enjoy procedural mysteries and police officers working through conflicting evidence.
In this crime thriller, Bajpayee plays Joy, a crime journalist chasing a major murder story while struggling to keep his career alive in a changing media landscape. What begins as a murder investigation draws him into a much larger web of criminal interests. The film offers a different perspective on crime, placing a reporter rather than a police officer at the centre of the action.
Bajpayee plays police officer Nikhil Sood, whose routine shift takes a disturbing turn after he receives a distress call from a woman threatening to end her life.
The encounter sets off a tense chain of events that reaches into his personal life. For those who enjoyed the pressure-cooker structure of Gajab Raat, this is another thriller built around a situation that quickly gets out of control.