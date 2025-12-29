What to watch New Year's week? Check theatrical, OTT releases: New movies and web series; Ikkis, The Housemaid and more

Several films are set to release in theatres and on OTT platforms between 29 December 2025 and 4 January 2026. There are web series and direct-to-OTT releases for films as well. Take a look.

Two major Hollywood films are releasing: The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, and the new SpongeBob movie, Search for SquarePants.

In Bollywood, the only prime Hindi release is Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra. This marks the posthumous release of the late Bollywood superstar’s final movie. He plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal in the war movie.

Azad Bharath, starring Shreyas Talpade as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, is also scheduled for release. A Kannada action film titled 45 will be released in Hindi as a dubbed version after a delay.

Regional cinemas will see a large number of new titles. Marathi theatres get 4 releases: Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Magic, Rappata and Maanus Naavaacha Vaadal.

Gujarati cinemas will release Bicharo Bachelor while Telugu audiences get the busiest lineup with 8 films: Psych Siddhartha, Sahakutumbaanaam, Vanara, Nilakanta (The Essence of Karma), Alcohol, Vinara O Vema, Gatha Vaibhavam and Madham.

Tamil has 4 new releases: Anali, Sirai, Dear Radhi and Kaakaa. Kannada also has 5 films arriving in theatres: Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige, Koragajja, Shivaleela, Majestic 2 and Jaganmathe Akkamahadevi.

OTT releases this week Several new OTT shows and films are set to release in the first week of January 2026. Netflix is leading with a packed line-up across genres and languages.

On 1 January, it will premiere Dr Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish Season 2, the workplace romance Love from 9 to 5 and the Korean reality show My Korean Boyfriend. It will also have two English limited series, titled Run Away and Time Flies.

On the same day, Telugu film Mowgli 2025 will be released just three years after its theatrical release. It will be streaming on ETV Win.

On 2 January, Netflix adds more international titles, including Swedish-Finnish crime thriller Land of Sin and the Japanese thriller Your Turn to Kill Season 1.

Follow My Voice, a Spanish teen drama, will be released simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video. Love Beyond Wicket, a sports-themed release, is scheduled for 2 January on JioHotstar.

A few films that were earlier in theatres would also arrive on Netflix. The Malayalam movie Ekō will stream from 31 December 2025. Hindi film Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, is set to release on 2 January 2026.