From The Old Guard 2 to Too Much: Top Netflix picks for July 2025

Netflix is rolling out an exciting mix of new movies and series this July, offering something for every kind of viewer. From high-octane action in The Old Guard 2 to Lena Dunham’s romantic comedy Too Much, the month is packed with binge-worthy content. Fans of fantasy, crime and mystery will also find plenty to watch, with The Sandman returning and new titles like Untamed and The Gringo Hunters joining the list. Here’s a look at what’s streaming this month:

1. The Old Guard 2 – July 2 Charlize Theron returns as Andy in this action-packed sequel. After losing her immortality, she must fight alongside her team against evil counterparts. With globe-trotting scenes and slick storytelling, it is one of Netflix’s most anticipated July releases.

2. The Sandman – Season 2 – July 3 The final season of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed adaptation is here. Tom Sturridge’s Morpheus races toward closure as he confronts past mistakes, long-lost family, and enemies from ages gone by. Expect drama, emotion and fantasy all wrapped together.

3. The Gringo Hunters – Season 1 – July 9 Set in Tijuana, this gripping Mexican crime drama follows a special police unit that tracks down American fugitives hiding across the border. Based on real cases, it offers suspense with a local lens.

4. Too Much – Season 1 – July 10 Lena Dunham’s new rom-com series stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, who moves to London post-breakup. When she meets a charming musician, her dreams of a storybook romance get complicated. Heartfelt, funny and messy in all the right ways.

5. Untamed – Season 1 – July 17 Eric Bana leads this moody neo-noir mystery set in Yosemite. He plays a flawed investigator solving a young woman’s murder. Haunting visuals and a strong supporting cast bring this one to life.

6. Mr. Robot – Seasons 1–4 – July 3 If you missed it earlier, now is your chance. The full run of this psychological hacker drama starring Rami Malek is coming to Netflix, delivering suspense, social commentary and powerful performances.

7. Happy Gilmore 2 – July 25 The sequel to the beloved comedy makes its debut. Expect nostalgia, outrageous humour and golf course chaos as Happy swings again.

8. Yellowjackets – Season 2 – July 1 The eerie survival thriller continues with more twists, trauma and secrets from the wilderness. If Season 1 hooked you, Season 2 would not disappoint.

9. Quarterback – Season 2 – July 8 This docuseries dives deep into the lives of pro football quarterbacks. With more drama, off-field insight, and behind-the-scenes tension, this is a must-watch for sports fans.

10. The Lazarus Project – Seasons 1–2 – July 28 Time travel and second chances collide in this British sci-fi thriller. When a secret organisation lets you reset time to save the world, or someone you love, what could go wrong?

FAQs Q1. When does The Old Guard 2 premiere on Netflix? The sequel releases on July 2, 2025.

Q2. Is The Sandman Season 2 the final season? Yes, Season 2 concludes the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic series.

Q3. What is Too Much about? It is a romantic comedy about heartbreak and self-discovery, created by Lena Dunham.