What to watch this Valentine's Day: Jab We Met, La La Land, Bridgerton and more

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to revolve around elaborate plans or expensive reservations. For many couples, the most meaningful celebration is a quiet evening at home—shared food, dim lighting, and a film that reflects love in all its complicated, comforting, and sometimes bittersweet forms.

The right romantic watch can do more than fill time. It can spark conversations, revive memories, and capture emotions that are hard to articulate. From intimate conversational dramas to sweeping love stories and light-hearted rom-coms, this Valentine’s Day watchlist brings together titles that suit different moods and relationship dynamics.

Here are films and shows that can help set the tone for a memorable Valentine’s date night. Before Sunrise For couples who bond over conversations

This quiet, deeply personal film follows two strangers who spend a single night talking, walking, and slowly connecting. Minimalist and emotionally rich, it resonates with couples who value intimacy built through dialogue rather than spectacle.

The Notebook For hopeless romantics

A story of love enduring time, separation, and memory, this film leans fully into emotional intensity. It’s ideal for couples who don’t shy away from tearjerkers and grand romantic gestures.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani For fun-loving partners

Friendship, ambition, travel, and romance come together in this Bollywood favourite. It balances humour and emotion, making it a comfortable, familiar choice for a relaxed Valentine’s evening.

La La Land For dreamers in love

This visually striking musical explores how love coexists with ambition and difficult choices. It’s a reminder that romance can be beautiful—even when it doesn’t follow a conventional path.

Jab We Met For couples who laugh together

Warm, quirky, and endlessly rewatchable, this film celebrates unexpected connections and emotional healing, making it a dependable Valentine’s Day comfort watch.

Titanic For lovers of classic romances

A sweeping love story set against tragedy, Titanic remains a go-to for couples seeking emotional depth, sacrifice, and cinematic scale.

Tamasha For couples who understand each other deeply

A layered exploration of identity and vulnerability, this film speaks to relationships rooted in emotional honesty and mutual understanding.

Pride & Prejudice For fans of old-school romance

Built on restrained emotion, subtle glances, and thoughtful dialogue, this adaptation offers a slower, more refined take on love.

About Time For those who cherish everyday moments

Gentle and life-affirming, this film highlights how love is often found in ordinary days rather than extraordinary events.

Veer-Zaara For believers in lasting love

A cross-border romance that spans decades, this film blends emotional storytelling with soulful music, making it a fitting Valentine’s classic.

Bridgerton For fans of slow-burn romance

Lavish settings, emotional tension, and longing glances define this series, making it ideal for couples who enjoy immersive romantic storytelling.

Our Souls at Night For mature, understated romance

Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, this tender film explores companionship and late-life love, offering a quieter but deeply affecting Valentine’s watch.

Someone Great For celebrating friendship as love

This modern rom-com reframes love through the lens of female friendship, reminding viewers that emotional support can come in many forms.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before For a sweet Valentine’s marathon

The popular trilogy offers light, comforting romance built around first love, making it ideal for an easy, feel-good binge.

Your Place or Mine For modern long-distance love stories

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as longtime friends whose perspectives shift after swapping homes, adding a fresh entry to Valentine’s rom-com choices.