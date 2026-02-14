What to watch this Valentine's Day: Jab We Met, La La Land, Bridgerton and more

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to revolve around elaborate plans or expensive reservations. For many couples, the most meaningful celebration is a quiet evening at home—shared food, dim lighting, and a film that reflects love in all its complicated, comforting, and sometimes bittersweet forms.
The right romantic watch can do more than fill time. It can spark conversations, revive memories, and capture emotions that are hard to articulate. From intimate conversational dramas to sweeping love stories and light-hearted rom-coms, this Valentine’s Day watchlist brings together titles that suit different moods and relationship dynamics.
For couples who bond over conversations
This quiet, deeply personal film follows two strangers who spend a single night talking, walking, and slowly connecting. Minimalist and emotionally rich, it resonates with couples who value intimacy built through dialogue rather than spectacle.
For hopeless romantics
A story of love enduring time, separation, and memory, this film leans fully into emotional intensity. It’s ideal for couples who don’t shy away from tearjerkers and grand romantic gestures.
For fun-loving partners
Friendship, ambition, travel, and romance come together in this Bollywood favourite. It balances humour and emotion, making it a comfortable, familiar choice for a relaxed Valentine’s evening.
For dreamers in love
This visually striking musical explores how love coexists with ambition and difficult choices. It’s a reminder that romance can be beautiful—even when it doesn’t follow a conventional path.
For couples who laugh together
Warm, quirky, and endlessly rewatchable, this film celebrates unexpected connections and emotional healing, making it a dependable Valentine’s Day comfort watch.
For lovers of classic romances
A sweeping love story set against tragedy, Titanic remains a go-to for couples seeking emotional depth, sacrifice, and cinematic scale.
For couples who understand each other deeply
A layered exploration of identity and vulnerability, this film speaks to relationships rooted in emotional honesty and mutual understanding.
For fans of old-school romance
Built on restrained emotion, subtle glances, and thoughtful dialogue, this adaptation offers a slower, more refined take on love.
For those who cherish everyday moments
Gentle and life-affirming, this film highlights how love is often found in ordinary days rather than extraordinary events.
For believers in lasting love
A cross-border romance that spans decades, this film blends emotional storytelling with soulful music, making it a fitting Valentine’s classic.
For fans of slow-burn romance
Lavish settings, emotional tension, and longing glances define this series, making it ideal for couples who enjoy immersive romantic storytelling.
For mature, understated romance
Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, this tender film explores companionship and late-life love, offering a quieter but deeply affecting Valentine’s watch.
For celebrating friendship as love
This modern rom-com reframes love through the lens of female friendship, reminding viewers that emotional support can come in many forms.
For a sweet Valentine’s marathon
The popular trilogy offers light, comforting romance built around first love, making it ideal for an easy, feel-good binge.
For modern long-distance love stories
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as longtime friends whose perspectives shift after swapping homes, adding a fresh entry to Valentine’s rom-com choices.
No matter which title you pick, Valentine’s Day is ultimately about connection. Sometimes, the simplest plan—pressing play and sharing a story—can be the most meaningful one of all.