What to watch this week? Check major theatrical, OTT releases; various new movies and web series to choose from

This week, several major theatrical releases are scheduled across the country. The movies offer something for audiences across languages and genres.

Hollywood fans can look forward to Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing on 19 December. Directed by James Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Oona Chaplin. It continues the epic sci-fi saga.

In Hindi cinema, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi releases on December 19. Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the film stars Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry, Vyom Yadav and Pallak Lalwani.

Marathi audiences will see Asha, directed by Deepak Patil. The movie stars Rinku Rajguru, Sainkeet Kamat, Usha Naik and Suhas Sirsat. This will also be released on 19 December.

Telugu cinema has multiple releases on 19 December, including Sahakutumbaanaam, Missterious, Failure Boys, Devagudi and Kama and the Digital Sutras.

Tamil releases include LIK – Love Insurance Kompany on 18 December and Kombuseevi on 19 December. Kannada films, Surya Power of Love and Raktha Kashmira, arrive on 19 December and 20 December respectively.

If you prefer OTT releases for movies and web series to theatrical releases, you will have many choices this week. Choose your favourite OTT platform and binge-watch them all.

Netflix Netflix has a packed mid-December 2025 lineup across genres and languages. From 15 December, The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 returns with new animated adventures for preschool viewers. Then, 16 December brings Culinary Class Wars Season 2, the high-pressure Korean cooking competition.

On 17 December, viewers get two releases. One is The Manny (El Ninero) Season 3, a Spanish comedy. And, the other is What’s in The Box?, a new English game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

Emily in Paris Season 5 arrives on 18 December, continuing Emily’s story between Paris and Rome. Rounding off the week, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 premieres on 20 December. It brings back celebrity chats and comedy sketches for Indian audiences.

A number of OTT original movies will be released as well. Murder in Monaco, an English-language thriller, premieres on 17 December. Japanese dance drama 10Dance arrives on the following day.

Hindi crime sequel, Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders, is also scheduled for release on 19 December. Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatil Yadav.

A Time For Bravery, Breakdown: 1975 (docu-feature) and the Korean disaster film The Great Flood will also be released on 19 December. Relay, an American thriller film directed by David Mackenzie, will have its OTT release on the same day.

Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video has also lined up several major releases this week. Fallout: Season 2 will premiere on 16 December in English, a day earlier than planned, with episodes releasing weekly until February 2026.

Four More Shots Please: Season 4 will be released on 19 December. The final season will see Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi return for one last chapter.

Human Specimens (Ningen Hyobon), a Japanese psychological thriller releasing on 18 December, stars Hidetoshi Nishijima. All five episodes will be dropping together.

Sun NXT Tamil Investigative Thriller Un Paarvayil will be released on 19 December. The film stars Parvati Nair and Ganesh Venkatraman, with Mahendran and Nizhalgal Ravi in pivotal roles.

Its Telugu version, Divya Drishti, will also be released on the same day. The Telugu movie stars Esha Chawla, Sunil and Kamal Kamaraju. Both films are directed by Kabir Lal.

More OTT releases on 19 December JioHotstar will release Mrs Deshpande, a six-part Hindi psychological crime thriller directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Madhuri Dixit is playing a jailed serial killer, who helps police catch a copycat.

On ZEE5, Nayanam is a Telugu sci-fi psychological thriller about an eye doctor, whose illegal experiments let him see into people’s private lives. Directed by Swathi Prakash, the web series stars Varun Sandesh, Priyanka Jain and Ali Reza.

On Apple TV+, Born to Be Wild is a six-episode English wildlife docuseries narrated by Hugh Bonneville. It follows endangered young animals as they are rescued, raised and eventually released back into the wild.

Malayalam movie Dominic and the Ladies Purse, after its theatrical run, will be released on 19 December on ZEE5.