What to watch this week? Check major theatrical, OTT releases; various new movies and web series to choose from

Several films are releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms between 5 and 11 January. There are also web series and direct-to-OTT releases for films. The slate includes Hollywood titles and strong regional cinema offerings.

In Hollywood, four films are set for theatrical release. These include The Chronology of Water, starring Imogen Poots and Thora Birch.

Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration and Primate, starring Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander and Troy Kotsur, will also be released.

Song Sung Blue, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, will also hit the theatres across India. All these movies will be released on 9 January.

Telugu movie The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani, will be released on 9 January. Tamil cinema is set for a major release, Jana Nayagan. Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release is making a lot of noise at the moment.

Bengali theatres will welcome Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil, starring Ankush Hazra, Debraj Bhattacharya and Sohini Sengupta Halder. Kirtaner Por Kirtan, starring Paran Bandopadhyay, Arunima Ghosh and Gourab Chatterjee, will also be released.

OTT releases this week This week brings a packed schedule of OTT releases across major platforms, including Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hoichoi and Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix leads the week with multiple new series. Good Cop / Bad Cop Season 1 premieres on 4 January, followed by the limited series 11.22.63. The anime Shiboyugi – Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table on 7 January.

The same day also sees the return of Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Season 2. Romantic drama HIS & HERS and reality show Love Is Blind: Germany Season 2 arrive on 8 January. Alpha Males Season 4 drops on 9 January.

SonyLIV will release the Hindi series Freedom at Midnight on 9 January. ZEE5 adds the Hindi documentary series Honeymoon Se Hatya on the same day. Bengali viewers get Kaalratri Season 2 on Hoichoi.

Netflix also premieres original films, including Marcello Hernández’s stand-up special on 7 January and People We Meet on Vacation on 9 January.

Several theatrical films also make their debut on OTT platforms. De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan, will be available for online viewing on Netflix. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will also be available to stream on Netflix.