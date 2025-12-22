What to watch this week? Check major theatrical, OTT releases; various new movies and web series to choose from

Several films are set to release in theatres and on OTT platforms between December 22 and 28, 2025. There are web series and direct-to-OTT releases for films. Take a look.

The main Hollywood release is Anaconda, starring Jack Black, Paul Rudd and Daniela Melchior. The sequel to Lake Placid vs. Anaconda is scheduled for release on Christmas 2025.

This year’s Christmas release for Bollywood is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

Two major Hindi-dubbed films will also be released: Vrusshabha (Malayalam) and 45 (Kannada). Both films will be released on 25 December.

Regional cinema has a wide slate this week. Marathi films include Gotya Gangster and Savitri Kalyugatali. Gujarati cinema releases Vande Bharat Via USA.

Malayalam brings Vrusshabha, Sarvam Maya and Valathu Vasathe Kallan. Telugu has a long list, with Shambhala, Eesha, Champion, Bad Girlz, Dhandoraa, Patang and G.O.A.T.

Tamil movie releases include Retta Thala and Sirai. Kannada offers 45, Mark and Lucky Charlie.

Bengali films include Projapati 2, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Dev. Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey, starring Paoli Dam, Anirban Bhattacharya and Parambrata Chatterjee, and Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhane, starring Koel Mallick, will also be released.

OTT releases this week This week brings a mix of new web series and films across Netflix. Viewers will see fresh seasons and new launches in several languages.

Netflix is releasing multiple English shows, including Carl the Collector, Sicily Express and a new season of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 arrives on 25 December. It will be the biggest release of the week.

In films, Netflix is adding Elway, Eden and the Hindi drama Goodbye June. A new stand-up special, Tom Segura – Teacher, also premieres this week.

The documentary Cover-Up will be released on Christmas 2025. Netflix will additionally stream the Telugu theatrical film Andhra King Taluka.