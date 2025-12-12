What to watch this weekend? Check major theatrical, OTT releases: Various movies and web series to choose from

There are some major theatrical releases this week for movie fans. If you're done with Dhurandhar, which is dominating the box office at the moment, you can go for these new releases.

On 12 December, Gurinder Chadha’s Christmas Karma will be released. Kapil Sharma returns with a sequel to his debut movie, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film also stars Warina Hussain, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan and Tridha Choudhary.

The Bollywood classic Sholay will be re-released in 4K. The Ramesh Sippy movie is hitting the theatres weeks after the demise of one of its main leads, Dharmendra.

Advertisement

Among regional films, Marathi viewers can go for Kairee (directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode), Uttar (directed by Kshitij Patwardhan) or Hukkey (directed by Nitin Rokade). Two Gujarati films will be released: Jeev (directed by Jigar Kapdi) and Ajab Tarzan Ni Gajab Kahani (directed by Suresh Joshi).

Malayalam movie fans will have the chance to watch new movie releases, including Sree Ayyappan (directed by Vishnu Venjaramoodu), Rachel (directed by Anandhini Bala) and Dashavatar (directed by Subodh Khanolkar).

Five Telugu films are set for release: Psych Siddhartha (directed by Varun Reddy), Mowgli (directed by Sandeep Raj), Ghantasala - The Great (directed by CH Rama Rao), Failure Boys (directed by Venkata Reddy Vusirika), and Kama and the Digital Sutras (directed by N H Prasad).

Advertisement

Tamil films like Vaa Vaathiyaar (directed by Nalan Kumarasamy), Mahasenha (directed by Dinesh Kalaiselvan), Maanbumigu Parai (directed by S. Vijay Sukumar) and Yaru Potta Kodu (directed by Lenin Vadamalai) will be released this Friday.

Among Kannada movies, fans can watch The Devil (directed by Prakash Veer), Peotu (directed by Karthik Rajan) and Padmagandhi (directed by Suchendra Prasad). There is one Bengali release this Friday: Danob (directed by Atiul Islam).

However, if you miss theatrical releases, there are many OTT releases for movies and web series. You may choose your favourite OTT platform and binge-watch them all.

Netflix Multiple web series are streaming on Netflix this weekend. Man vs Baby was released on December 11. It is a four-episode English comedy, starring Rowan Atkinson. It serves as a follow-up to Man vs Bee.

Advertisement

Single Papa will be released on December 12. It is a Hindi comedy drama, starring Kunal Kemmu as a newly-divorced man who decides to adopt a baby.

Goodbye June, a Christmas family drama directed by Kate Winslet, will start streaming on Friday. The film stars Helen Mirren, Toni Collette and Winslet herself, among others.

Netflix will also start streaming Wake Up Dead Man - A Knives Out Mystery from Friday. It is the third instalment in the popular mystery film series. Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc. The new cast includes Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

JioHotstar Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 was released on 10 December. It is now streaming in English on JioHotstar. The Great Shamsuddin Family, starring Kritika Kamra, Farida Jalal and Sheeba Chaddha, will start streaming on Friday.

Advertisement

SonyLIV Real Kashmir Football Club, starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, and Abhishant Rana, arrived on 9 December. The sports-drama web series is currently streaming on Sony LIV.

ZEE5 Saali Mohabbat will start streaming on Friday. The ZEE5 thriller, directed by Tisca Chopra, revolves around a small-town housewife embroiled in a murder mystery. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.