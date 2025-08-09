Platonic Season 2, Wednesday Season 2: What will you be watching this weekend? Here are our top picks

Wondering what to watch this weekend? This week has brought several new titles to streaming websites. Among other streaming platforms, HBO Max and Netflix have plenty of newly-released shows and movies for you to munch on. We have handpicked a few of them to lift your mood.

What to watch this weekend Freaky Tales on HBO Max This anthology action comedy film was released on August 8 on HBO Max. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie focuses on historical events that take place in Oakland, California, in 1987. Starring Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jay Ellis, the film celebrates Oakland’s culture and music. If you are craving a good laugh, Freaky Tales should be your go-to movie this weekend.

Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of Netflix’s hit horror-mystery series. With an IMDb score of 8/10, Wednesday Season 2 also makes the must-watch list this weekend. Four episodes of this supernatural television series are currently available. If you want to enjoy a quick binge-watch this weekend before you return to your workplace, start with this Ortega-starrer at the earliest.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz This historical romance drama television series was released on Starz on August 8 as well. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel to the 2014 television series Outlander, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book by the same name.

The show chiefly concerns ​​the parents of the protagonists from Outlander, Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp.

The Pickup on Prime Video Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy star in this Prime Video film that follows two security guards who are held hostage by a person out to avenge her father’s death, as per a People report.

Platonic Season 2- Apple TV+ Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in this comedy drama. The second season sees Will (Rogen) trying to date women who do not see his best friend, Sylvia (Byrne), as a threat.

FAQs What are some good TV series I can watch this weekend? Wednesday Season 2 (Netflix), Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Starz), and The Pickup (Prime Video) are some highly-recommended TV series you should consider watching this weekend.

How many episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are currently available on Netflix? A total of four episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are currently available on Netflix.

What to watch this weekend if I prefer comedy? You can consider watching Freaky Tales on HBO Max if you prefer comedy.

