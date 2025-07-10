'Whatever I am today is because of my gurus': Anupam Kher express gratitude to his NSD teachers

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, legendary actor Anupam Kher recalled his mentors' immense contributions that helped him evolve--not just as an actor, but as a human being.

In an interview with ANI, Kher expressed his gratitude to his gurus, especially his teachers from his theatre days.

"Today I remember all my gurus who hold a special place in my life. Balwant Gargi taught me the value of theatre. Amal Allana, my teacher from Delhi, made me understand how to bring to life on stage the characters from the page of a book. Ebrahim Alkazi told me something really good, that more open-minded you are, the bigger your world would be and the deeper your heart is, the deeper humanity will seep into you," he shared.

"I thank all my gurus. My drama school teachers in my college, Professor Kailash, Professor Anand, Munilal sir ..they all have taught me so much. Whatever I am today is because of them," Kher added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is gearing up for the release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

The movie, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already gained international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

'Tanvi The Great' follows the story of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutta), who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.