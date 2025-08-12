‘What’s Happening!!’ actor Danielle Spencer dies at 60

Danielle Spencer, the beloved child star who played Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom ‘What’s Happening!!’, has died at the age of 60. Her co-star and friend Haywood Nelson confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post on August 11.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but Nelson wrote that Spencer had faced a “long battle with cancer”. In his tribute, he described her as “our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior” and remembered her many roles in life—not just as an actress, but also as a veterinarian, animal rights supporter, and cancer survivor.

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1965, Spencer was just 11 when she was cast as Dee, the smart and cheeky younger sister in ‘What’s Happening!!’, which aired on ABC from 1976 to 1979. The series became a hit, known for its humour and heart. Spencer later returned to the role in ‘What’s Happening Now!!’ during the mid-1980s.

Her life, however, was marked by tragedy and health challenges. In 1977, she survived a serious car crash that left her in a coma for three weeks and claimed the life of her stepfather. Years later, complications from that accident led to a spinal condition and emergency brain surgery in 2018. In 2014, she was also diagnosed with breast cancer, which she beat after chemotherapy.