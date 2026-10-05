What's next for Karan Johar after wrapping up last season of Koffee With Karan? Check out his upcoming films, projects

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced the end of his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, after 22 years. He will be hosting Bollywood celebs one last time on the couch in the upcoming Koffee With Karan Season 9. Talking about his decision, Johar revealed that he wants to move towards something that he's always loved doing: movies.

Advertisement

Karan Johar to focus on films… According to NDTV, Karan Johar said, "I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies... telling many more stories... so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last."

Ahead of the Koffee With Karan Season 9 premiere, let's take a look at what's lined up for the filmmaker on the work front.

What's next Karan Johar is set to expand his slate of films in the coming years, both as a director-producer and through his company, Dharma Productions. His last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which released in 2023. He has not yet officially announced his next directorial; he previously shared that he would be working on two movies back-to-back for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

Karan Johar's next films Reportedly, one of his films is described as a family saga, while another is said to be an intense, “rooted” love story. Both will be directed by Johar and are expected to release in 2027. However, he is yet to confirm the details.

Gadadhari Bheem He has several movies as a producer. Among them is an upcoming large-scale mythological superhero film, Gadadhari Bheem. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film would be directed by Abhishek Varman of 2 States and Kalank fame.

Udta Teer, Naagzilla, Odiyan Dharma Productions has several projects in various stages of development. The banner's next release would be Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer, scheduled to release on October 23, 2026. It is followed by Ramayana, which will release on Diwali 2026. However, Dharma isn't producing the film but only bagged the distribution rights.

Advertisement

The production company also has Naagzilla for release on February 12, 2027, as well as Odiyan, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, and Kuku Ki Kundli among others.

More films by Dharma Among the other projects associated with Dharma Productions are Lag Jaa Gale, scheduled for May 14, 2027, and the ambitious, Brahmastra – Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra – Part Three. Kuku Ki Kundli, Mr Lele and Dostana 2.

Not to forget, even Bedhadak and Rannbhoomi are also among the unreleased titles of Karan Johar's banner.

Dharma also has Vishkanya, starring Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Ranta, its fantasy-horror project. It is believed that the audience will get to see more horror projects as part of its 2026-27 slate from the production house.

Advertisement

Another major announcement by Karan Johar is an upcoming film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founding chief of India's external intelligence agency, R&AW. The film, based on Nitin Gokhale's book, is being made by Dharma Productions with Leo Media Collective. It is scheduled to release in 2028.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.