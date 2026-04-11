What's next for Sara Arjun after Dhurandhar? Actor reveals as she visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Actress Sara Arjun is basking in the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Just like its prequel, the second instalment has shattered multiple records at the box office. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film has also brought overnight fame to Sara Arjun, leaving fans curious about her next release.

Sara Arjun visits Mahakaleshwar temple amid Dhurandhar 2 success On Saturday, Sara Arjun was spotted in Ujjain. Celebrating her mother's birthday, she offered prayers at the popular Mahakaleshwar temple. Several visuals of the actress from the temple have surfaced on social media.

On the special occasion, Dhurandhar's Yalina opted for a traditional pink saree. She was seen attending the Bhasma Aarti at the temple. News agency PTI reported on X, “Actor Sara Arjun, known for her role in the movie Dhurandhar, attends Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.”

When asked about what she prayed for, Sara Arjun revealed that she prayed for health, wealth and success.

I think jab aap waha hote toh hai kuch soch nhi sakte ha (I think when you’re inside the temple, you can’t really think about anything else)," she told PTI.

She added, "I didn't specifically ask for anything, I just prayed for health, wealth and success. It was a great feeling, and I am completely speechless. We just stepped out of the temple and we are still in awe."

Dil bohot khush hota hai (It makes my heart really happy).”

Sara Arjun's next film after Dhurandhar 2 She further praised the management of the temple and called it ‘amazing.’

“When asked about what’s next for her after Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun gestured towards the sky. The journalist asked, ‘Mahakal ke upar chhoda aapne?’ She nodded, agreeing, ‘Ji.’”

Who is Sara Arjun Sara Ajun is the daughter of South actor Raj Arjun, who has been awarded for movies such as Thalaivi, Dear Comrade and Watchman.

Born in Mumbai, Sara Arjun began her career as a child artist. As a toddler, she appeared in over 100 TV commercials before she turned six, as per multiple reports.

She starred in commercials for brands like Maggi and LIC, and became a familiar face for Indian households after the Clinic Plus ad. As a child artist, Sara Arjun gained recognition for her performance in A. L. Vijay's Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal.

She also played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai's character in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan saga, alongside other Hindi films like Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, and The Song of Scorpions.

She was also a part of Tamil releases like Saivam and Sillu Karupatti.

At just 20, Sara Arjun starred opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar Part 1 (2025) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026).

Dhurandhar 2 success at box office Besides Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.