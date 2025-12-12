When and where to stream Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ docuseries and her new Eras Tour concert film worldwide

One year after her record-shattering The Eras Tour concluded, Taylor Swift is inviting fans to revisit the tour’s triumph with two major streaming releases.

On Friday, 12 December, Disney+ will debut a six-episode docuseries titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era alongside a full-length concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show.

What is Taylor Swift's docuseries about? The End of an Era offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the global phenomenon that was the Eras Tour. Directed by Don Argott and co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, the six-part series examines the tour’s origins, creative development and cultural impact, featuring candid interviews with Swift, her family, her touring ensemble and fellow artists such as Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

Complementing the documentary, The Final Show captures the Eras Tour’s concluding concert, staged at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia on 8 December 2024. Directed by Glenn Weiss, this concert film includes the full The Tortured Poets Department act — songs from Swift’s 2024 album of the same name — which were not part of the earlier theatrical Eras Tour film.

Both projects will begin streaming on Disney+ at midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on 12 December, with the docuseries rolling out two episodes per week, culminating on 26 December.

When, where to watch For fans without a direct Disney+ subscription, several options exist: in the United States, the ABC network will air the first episode on the evening of 12 December, and live-TV services carrying ABC (such as DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV) will stream the episode.

New subscribers to DirecTV’s bundled plans can also access Disney+ content during a five-day free trial. Internationally, audiences — including those in India — can stream both the docuseries and concert film via JioHotstar on the same date.

The Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows across five continents from March 2023 to December 2024, became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, with attendance exceeding 10 million and gross receipts topping US$2 billion.

The docuseries promises to reveal lesser-seen moments from the tour, including emotional interactions and personal reflections from Swift and her team, and to offer context on both the professional and human stories that defined the era.

Streaming at a glance - An Overview Taylor Swift | The End of an Era: First two episodes 12 December on Disney+, with further episodes on 19 and 26 December.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show: Full concert film available on Disney+ from 12 December.

ABC will broadcast a preview of content on 12 December; Disney+ subscription or bundled services give full access.

In India, both productions stream on JioHotstar.

More About The Eras Tour Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour emerged as one of the most commercially and culturally significant live music events in modern history, spanning 149 shows across five continents between March 2023 and December 2024.

Conceived as a retrospective celebration of her entire discography, the tour was structured into ‘eras’, each reflecting the aesthetic, storytelling style and sonic evolution of Swift’s albums — from her country beginnings to her pop reinventions and her recent indie-folk and alternative ventures.

Beyond its theatricality, the Eras Tour became an economic force: cities reported surges in tourism, hospitality revenues and local employment whenever Swift performed, prompting economists to examine what became known as the ‘Swift effect’.