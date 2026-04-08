When Anurag Kashyap wanted Ranveer Singh for Bombay Velvet despite him having ‘treadmill’ tag

A four-month-old interview of Anurag Kashyap has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention after Ranveer Singh’s recent commercial success.

When Anurag Kashyap revealed that he wanted Ranveer Singh for Bombay Velvet The clip, originally shared on Komal Nahta’s YouTube channel Game Changers, has gone viral as fans revisit the filmmaker’s candid comments about casting choices during Bombay Velvet.

In the conversation, Kashyap reflected on the challenges he faced while making the 2015 film, particularly the pressure surrounding its budget and casting. Responding to Nahta’s question about how the film’s budget rose significantly, the director admitted his initial hesitation.

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“No, I waited for 1.5 years. I pushed the film a little. I made the next one in between because I couldn’t digest it at first,” Kashyap said, explaining how he struggled to come to terms with the scale of the project.

As the discussion moved to casting, Kashyap revealed that he had initially wanted Ranveer Singh for the film, at a time when the actor was still relatively new in the industry.

“I had a small, new actor. His name was Ranveer Singh. He didn’t have anyone’s faith. Big directors used to call him a treadmill because he has so much energy. I said, ‘I don’t know what will happen, but this is better.’ Ranveer is a fantastic actor,” he said.

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Kashyap also explained how industry pressure eventually influenced his decision. He said he spoke to several leading figures, including Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, to understand whether he was making the right choice.

“Everyone told me, ‘You have gone mad. You are getting everything. Do it and see. It is correct — do it with a big actor,’” he recalled. Over time, Kashyap said he moved away from his original instinct and chose Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role.

“It took me a year to reach Ranbir from Ranveer, mentally and emotionally. I made Ugly in between. I made Ugly because I couldn’t digest it immediately,” he added, referring to his 2014 film.

The filmmaker admitted that the shift was not easy, as he had to reconcile his own doubts with the advice he was receiving. “The whole industry told me the people who are taking decisions for you are all right. You are the one who is afraid of making a big-budget film. You are the one who is afraid of making a film with a big star,” he said.

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When asked about the lessons he took away from Bombay Velvet, Kashyap was clear about his takeaway. “My instinct, my conviction is what I will always follow. I will not listen to anybody. I never listened to anyone.”

The remark about Singh being called a “treadmill” has caught particular attention online, especially in light of the actor’s current standing in the industry. Known today for his high-energy performances, Singh has built a strong career with several successful films and a distinctive screen presence.

The interview has gained renewed traction online, with many linking it to Ranveer Singh’s recent rise following major box office successes. The resurfaced clip continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

Bombay Velvet was made with a budget of ₹118 crore and went on to earn ₹43.13 crore at the box office.

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