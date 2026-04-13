‘Ab bas bahut ho gaya’: When Asha Bhosle talked about embracing death in life

Several celebrities including Asha Parekh, Helen, AR Rahman, Tabu and Riteish Deshmukh, were among the friends and colleagues to pay their last tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle before her cremation. As her antim darshan is about to wrap up, let's revisit the time when she talked about her final years on earth.

When Asha Bhosle said she was ready for death Music director Shamir Tandon recalled his fond memories of working with Asha Bhosle. Calling her a mother figure, Tandon told ANI what Bhosle would tell him about death. The two collaborated for the first time on the National Award-winning film, Page 3. In the film, Bhosle crooned the hit song, Kitne Ajeeb Rishte.

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Tandom also shared that Asha Bhosle once advised him to remain technologically aware. He added that it was something that she had learned from her husband, RD Burman.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle and RD Burman: All about their fairytale romance

Shamir Tandon specifically shared details of an incident when Asha Bhosle candidly confessed that she was ready for death. The two collaborated on one of her final songs.

“Ache se chale jana hai” “One of her last songs in Hindi has been done by me, which is written by my dear friend Prasoon Joshi. Uske bol hain: Jaane do, jaane do, khud se milna hai, jaane do (Let me go, let me go, I want to meet myself, let me go).”

The composer added that Bhosle could relate to the lyrics on a deeper, personal level.

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“Woh kehti thi ki ab bass bahut ho gaya, ab mujhe bahut ache tarike se chale jana hai. Khud se milna jana hai. (She used to say that she now wishes to go away peacefully and find herself again,” Tandon added.

Nation pays last respect Meanwhile, several noted personalities, including Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, actors Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and NCP leader Supriya Sule, were seen offering their condolences to the family at Asha Bhosle's house.

Among others who came to pay their respects were Leslie Lewis, Anuradha Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula, Talat Aziz, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Poonam Dhillon, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Subhash Ghai.

After the public viewing, the funeral procession will proceed from Bhosle's house to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar West. A vehicle to carry her mortal remains reached her house. In visuals, the vehicle was seen adorned with white flowers.

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Several graffiti and posters have taken over the streets of Mumbai in the loving memory of Asha Tai.

Her mortal remains were brought home from the hospital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Ashish Shelar paid floral tributes to the late veteran.

The loss of Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, a day after her sudden hospitalisation. She died due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92.

She was admitted due to a severe chest infection and extreme exhaustion, as per her granddaughter Zainab Bhosle. However, some reports also suggested serious cardiac issues.

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer died after dealing with multiple health issues, as per a report by ANI.

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