'When choli ke peeche came out it seemed fine...': Rakshitha defends director Prem amid Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil' has sparked a controversy over its alleged vulgar lyrics, prompting director Prem's wife, former actor Rakshitha, to publicly defend him and question what she described as "how someone can remove frustration".

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, drew criticism soon after its release due to its alleged vulgar lyrics. Amid the backlash, Rakshitha addressed the criticism and urged people not to judge the filmmaker's entire body of work based on one track.

In a detailed response, Rakshitha said that a single song should not define Prem's credibility as a writer or filmmaker. "One song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or that he does everything for gimmicks," she said, adding that occasional box-office setbacks should not be used to dismiss a filmmaker's talent.

She also raised questions about the tone of criticism directed at Prem online. While acknowledging that audiences have the right to question creative choices, Rakshitha emphasised that abusive comments and personal attacks are unacceptable.

"Do you have the right to question him? Yes, you do have the right to ask him why," she said. "But do you have the right to abuse him? No, you don't."

Rakshitha also referenced past Bollywood songs to highlight what she believes is a double standard in public reactions. She cited the popular tracks 'Choli Ke Peeche', 'Dreamum Wakeupum', and others, saying that such songs did not attract the same level of backlash when they were released.

According to Rakshitha, provocative songs are not unusual in the film industry. She noted that films today openly depict violence and sexual content.

"When songs like peelings, dreamum wakeapum, like choli ke peeche or 100s like these came out, it seemed fine... c when an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about having sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine... but one song creates massive news, still not justifying..," she wrote.

The filmmaker's wife also spoke about the challenges faced by Kannada cinema, particularly in terms of distribution and market reach. She said that selling films to OTT platforms and television channels remains difficult for Kannada filmmakers compared to other regional industries.

"Even bringing our own people to theatres is a tough job," Rakshitha said, adding that the struggle is not unique to their film but reflects the broader reality of the Sandalwood industry.

Despite the controversy, she expressed confidence that the situation would calm down soon and asked fans for patience. "KD is our baby, and we will do what's right at the end and only the right," she said.

Meanwhile, criticism of the song has continued to mount.

Haryana Women Commission, Karnataka Women Commission, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, singer Armaan Malik, among others, have all spoken out against the track, calling its lyrics objectionable.

An advocate has also approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and potentially harmful to minors.

The song was unveiled at a recent launch event attended by Nora Fatehi, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, Rakshitha, Reeshma Nanaiah and the film's lead star Dhruva Sarja.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner, KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. The film features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran.