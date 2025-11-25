When Dharmendra shut down hospitals to ensure Hema Malini’s peace during birth of Esha & Ahana

As fans continue to revisit cherished memories of Dharmendra following his passing on 24 November, an emotional chapter from his personal life has once again captured attention online — his unwavering love and protection for Hema Malini during the birth of their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Advertisement

The Bollywood legend, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s “He-Man”, ensured complete privacy for Hema at a time when public attention was overwhelming. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Hema Malini confirmed stories that Dharmendra went to great lengths to shield her from fan frenzy — including booking an entire hospital under her name for both deliveries.

“Yes, it’s true,” Hema said on the show. “During the birth of Esha and Ahana, Dharam ji booked the whole hospital so that I wouldn’t be disturbed.”

Anecdotes shared by the actor’s close friend Neetu Kohli on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai further revealed the extent of his care. She recalled that for Esha Deol’s birth, Dharmendra quietly reserved all 100 rooms of the nursing home, ensuring complete peace and security for Hema and their unborn child — and keeping the news of her pregnancy strictly private.

Advertisement

Dharmendra and Hema’s relationship had always been under the spotlight, especially because the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to four children — Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeita Deol. Yet, despite public scrutiny, the couple built a bond that remained resilient for decades.

Their love story began on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), where the two starred together for the first time. Looking back on their early romance on Kapil’s show, Hema fondly shared how long late-night phone conversations with Dharmendra would sometimes end with her falling asleep due to hectic shooting days. Laughing, she added that while sweet nothings are enjoyable, “after a point, anyone would get sleepy — I hope Dharam ji doesn’t feel bad hearing this!”

Advertisement