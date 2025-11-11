When Dharmendra slept in a garage and worked extra hours to survive in Mumbai: ‘Mere khwab pure ho gaye…’

Veteran actor Dharmendra, currently hospitalised in a critical but stable condition, spent the early days of his Bollywood dream living in a garage and working overtime at a factory to make ends meet in the city of dreams.

During a televised appearance years ago, Bollywood's He-Man reminisced about his struggling days in Bombay after the contestants of the show performed "Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye," a song from his 1976 hit, Charas.

“In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai,” he said. He continued, “To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid ₹200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime.”

‘Mere khwab pure ho gaye…’ In a viral clip, reportedly dating back to 2019, from the singing reality show Superstar Singer, Dharmendra can be seen getting emotional as the show documents his journey and struggles in the film industry.

In tears, the actor told the show host that he had always dreamt of being in the movies. “Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar!” an emotional Dharmendra said.

“Us pul se ja ke kehta hu ki mere khwab pure ho gaye,” he added.

He also shared cherished memories of his childhood village in Punjab's Ludhiana, and said that he is a part of the Sanewal soil. “Ye gaaon ki mitti ke kann kann se juta hun. Hum waha partition se pehle se rehte the,” he said.

Thankful for the beautiful clip, straight from his village, Dharmendra told the show makers that the video took him right back to where his heart is.

“Mai to jazbaati insaan hun, tum mujhe waha le gaye jaha mere jazbaat ubhar ubhar ke baahar aa rahe the,” he said.

He was a guest at the show with his son, Sunny Deol, and grandson, Karan Deol.

About the superstar who dominated Indian cinema Dharmendra, a Padma Bhushan awardee, dominated the Indian cinema in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. His most notable works include movies like Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta, and the iconic Sholay.