When does the rest of Stranger Things Season 5 come out? Here’s everything we know

Fans around the world are counting down the days as ‘Stranger Things’ enters its final chapter. The fifth and last season of the beloved science-fiction horror series is being released in an unusual three-part format, and after the arrival of the first volume, viewers are eager to know exactly when the remaining episodes will land on Netflix.

When will the entire last season of Stranger Things release on Netflix? The season, officially titled ‘Stranger Things 5’, premiered its first volume on November 26, 2025, marking the beginning of the end for Hawkins and its young heroes. This initial drop included four episodes, setting the tone for the darker and more emotional journey that lies ahead. The release sparked a global wave of excitement, with social media quickly flooding with reactions, theories and heartfelt nostalgia.

Netflix has confirmed that the season will consist of eight episodes in total, released across three separate dates.

The next set — Volume 2 — is scheduled for December 25, 2025, making it something of a Christmas gift for fans. This batch will include episodes five to seven, allowing viewers to dive deeper into the story as the stakes escalate and the characters face their biggest threats yet.

Finally, the grand conclusion arrives on December 31, 2025, when Netflix drops the eighth and final episode. With this timing, the series will effectively bow out just as the world steps into a new year.

For viewers in many countries, especially in Asia, the finale may become available in the early hours of January 1, 2026, turning the start of the new year into an emotional farewell to one of Netflix’s most celebrated shows.

The cast for the final season remains impressively packed. Returning favourites include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery and many more. Joe Chrest and Amybeth McNulty, who previously appeared in smaller roles, have now been promoted to the main cast.

Newcomer Linda Hamilton, known for her iconic roles in the Terminator franchise, also joins the cast, bringing an added layer of intrigue to this concluding chapter.

The Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, have once again helmed the production, promising a finale that is ambitious, emotional and filled with the signature blend of nostalgia and suspense that made Stranger Things a global phenomenon.

For now, fans only need to wait a few more weeks for the next set of episodes. With Christmas and New Year releases lined up, December is set to become the biggest month yet for the Stranger Things universe — and the final farewell to Hawkins is already shaping up to be unforgettable.