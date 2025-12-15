When Harry Met Sally... director Rob Reiner found dead in his Brentwood home

Washington DC [US], December 15 (ANI): Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner, known for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family and for directing classics including 'This Is Spinal Tap', 'The Princess Bride' and 'When Harry Met Sally...', was found dead on Sunday afternoon in his Brentwood home alongside his wife Michele Singer. He was 78, according to Variety.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death.

Advertisement

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the family said in a statement.

Reiner, the son of famed writer and comedian Carl Reiner, first rose to prominence as "Meathead," the hippie son-in-law on CBS's groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family, winning Emmys as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy in 1974 and 1978. He later transitioned into film, making his directorial debut with This Is Spinal Tap (1984), an improvisational mockumentary about a heavy metal band.

Over the next decade, Reiner delivered box office hits and beloved films across multiple genres, including the coming-of-age drama Stand By Me (1986), fantasy classic The Princess Bride (1987), romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... (1989), thriller Misery (1990), and courtroom drama A Few Good Men (1992). He co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment in 1987, producing most of his films and other hits like In the Line of Fire and Needful Things, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Despite a decline in commercial success in his later years, Reiner remained dedicated to telling the stories he wanted to make. "Studios are looking for hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in profit and you're not going to get it with a little movie...But I came into this business to express myself and tell stories, not just churn out a product," he told The Guardian in 2008.

Reiner was also a prominent progressive voice, advocating for Democratic candidates, gay rights, and political causes in California. Though he once considered running for office, he chose to focus on activism rather than elected positions.

Born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, Reiner was raised in Hollywood and attended UCLA Film School. He began acting in TV shows like Batman, That Girl, and The Beverly Hillbillies, and appeared in his father's film Enter Laughing (1967).

Advertisement