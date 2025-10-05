'When he said sister I love you on ramp,' Sara beams with joy as she walks runway with her brother Ibrahim for first time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Saturday night was special for actor Sara Ali Khan as she walked the ramp with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for the first time.

Amid the lush gardens of Sanskriti Greens in Chattarpur, Delhi, Sara and Ibrahim enthralled the audience with their effortless "sibling" chemistry, celebrating their shared love for fashion and music.

Both were seen exuding grace in custom Abhinav Mishra's outfits, flaunting the designer's signature mirror work.

A day after owning the ramp with her little brother, Sara penned a note on Instagram, revealing Ibrahim said "Sister I love you" to her on the ramp. Isn't it adorable?

"A night to remember with @iak Especially when he said sister i love you on the ramp What else could make walking for @abhinavmishra_ once again even more special. Wearing this exquisite rusty orange ensemble, handcrafted with Abhinav's signature mirror work, felt like stepping into a magical world of art, craft, and celebration. So happy to be a part of The Shrine -- a night filled with beauty, light, and love," she posted.

Sara and Ibrahim, following in the footsteps of their parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, have both stepped into acting. Sara debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath, while Ibrahim has appeared in just two films so far.

Last year, in an interview with ANI, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us." (ANI)