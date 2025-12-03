When Hema Malini turned to B-grade films: Inside her 10-year battle to clear debts

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s romance has long captivated Bollywood fans. The two fell in love while working together in the 1970s and eventually married in 1980, despite Dharmendra already having a wife, Prakash Kaur, and four children — Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta. But while the relationship grabbed headlines, Hema was privately enduring one of the toughest periods of her life.

Chose to fight her battle alone According to her authorised biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, Dharmendra offered to help her financially. Hema, however, refused. Determined to stand on her own feet, she decided to confront the crisis without relying on him.

The root of the financial trouble Hema later revealed that her mother, who handled her finances, had neglected income tax payments for years — something her father repeatedly warned about. After his death, the full extent of unpaid dues came crashing down on Hema.

With mounting liabilities and responsibility towards her two young daughters, she needed immediate income.

A decade of compromise and relentless work With major production houses hesitant to cast a married actress with children, Hema accepted a wave of low-budget and B-grade roles to pay off debts.

“It was the worst phase of my life,” she confessed. The struggle stretched to nearly ten years, where dance performances kept her career going, but films were essential to clear dues.

Her daughter later discovered the truth Esha Deol recalled that only after Ahana was born did she realise why her mother was constantly shooting. Seeing Hema in films like Durga, Sitapur Ki Geeta and Jamai Raja, Esha once asked why she had chosen such projects — and that is when Hema explained the financial burden she was carrying.

Love that endured through turmoil Hema and Dharmendra first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970 and went on to star in iconic films including Sholay, Jugnu and Dream Girl. Their bond turned into a lifelong partnership and remains one of Hindi cinema’s most famous love stories — strengthened by the hurdles they weathered together.