When Imran Khan turned architect, built minimal house in Karjat after observing sun, streams and seasons; See pics

Bollywood actor Imran Khan once talked about moving towards a minimal lifestyle. The shift towards his life perspective is evident in his home in Karjat, Maharashtra, the one which he built himself after observing nature in the surrounding areas for a year. Khan shared that he studied the movement of the sun, streams and seasons before sketching the design for his simple house.

Take tour of Imran Khan's house in Karjat Imran Khan learned 3D modelling software to create the design of his house. He went on to consult with a contractor and a structural engineer before finalising the house design.

In 2024, Khan took to Instagram and shared several pictures from his house, which offers scenic views of nature surrounding the abode.

Open space, limited furnture and lots of sunlight The structure is set amid lush trees and hills. It features large glass windows and doors, allowing ample natural light and a view of the landscape. The house features several minimal and simple elements, such as white walls and flooring, high ceilings, exposed wooden beams, an open deck and spacious rooms with limited furniture, such as a built-in storage unit and a simple burgundy coloured-bed with a matching lounge chair.

From the outside, the actor's house is located on higher ground. Surrounded by trees, the house is built on a stone base. It is made using brick walls and a sloping roof.

Imran Khan once shared that he designed the house without any formal training in architecture. “So… one of the things I did over the past few years was to build a house. While I’ve played an architect in a few films, I can’t actually pretend to have any kind of training or expertise… but I do enjoy tinkering and learning stuff!” he wrote.

“The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes its cues from the landscape. The house isn’t meant to be the view, it’s a shelter from which to admire the view.”

Khan dedicated a year before finalising the house plan. “I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons.”

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Imran Khan designed house after learning 3D modelling Talking to comedians Sapan Varma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh in 2024, Khan had said that he learnt 3D modelling software to design the house himself. “So, I designed, and have just completed building a house out in Karjat. I work without an architect. I taught myself 3D modelling, I got the software and designed the thing. I spent a year going to the property, after we’d purchased it, to track the movement of the sun. Different times of day, different times of year. I spent one year, 2021, tracking the movement of the sun, to see how the light would be. I worked with a contractor and a structural engineer, but the design and the 3D model I built.”

Khan said that he drew inspiration from surrounding villages for his house. Following the same, he ditched a traditional concrete slab and opted for a stone base, single-storey brick walls, steel roof beams and insulated roofing sheets for his house.

Cost of the house "And ultimately, it cost me less than you would pay for one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the markup goes," Imran Khan added.