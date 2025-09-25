Subscribe

When is Alice in Borderland season 3 coming to Netflix? Release date, plot and more

Alice in Borderland Season 3 premieres on Netflix on September 25, 2025, with all episodes available at once. This season features six episodes and introduces an original storyline, as Usagi and Arisu return to the Borderlands after having their memories erased.

Kanishka Singharia
Published25 Sep 2025, 07:48 AM IST
Alice in Borderland Season 3 on Netflix: Release Time, Storyline and Key Updates.

After nearly three years, fans can finally return to the deadly games as Alice in Borderland Season 3 prepares to premiere on Netflix. The new season will be available from Thursday, 25 September 2025, with all episodes releasing at once. In the US, viewers can start watching from 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT.

What About Other Regions?

Fans around the world can watch Season 3 at the following times:

Brazil: 4 AM

UK: 8 AM

Central European Summer Time: 9 AM

India: 12:30 PM

Australia: 5 PM

New Zealand: 7 PM

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

The third season will feature six episodes, two fewer than previous seasons.

What Happened in Season 2?

The second season, released in December 2022, ended on a cliffhanger. Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) and Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) returned to the real world, appearing happy, but the camera revealed a Joker card, hinting at more challenges ahead.

What Can Fans Expect in Season 3?

In the new season, Usagi and Arisu are married and have their memories of the games erased. However, they are soon drawn back into the terrifying world of the Borderlands. According to Dexerto, “Arisu will follow Usagi to save her,” signalling that the deadly games are about to begin once again.

Is This Season Based on the Manga?

While the first two seasons followed Haro Aso’s manga, Season 3 goes off-script. Director Shinsuke Sato and his team have created an original storyline to continue the story beyond the manga’s conclusion.

