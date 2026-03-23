When is Drishyam 3 releasing? Mohanlal shares update on Georgekutty’s return

Actor Mohanlal has announced a fresh release date for Drishyam 3, giving fans a clearer idea of when the next chapter in the popular franchise will arrive.
Sharing the update on his X account, Mohanlal wrote, “The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release (sic).” The post has since drawn attention from fans, many of whom have been waiting for news on the film’s progress.
The Drishyam series has been one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful franchises. The first film, Drishyam, introduced audiences to Georgekutty, a seemingly ordinary man who goes to extreme lengths to protect his family. Its sequel, Drishyam 2, continued the story and was widely praised for its gripping narrative and unexpected twists.
Over the years, the franchise has also been remade in several languages, including Hindi. The Hindi versions, starring Ajay Devgn, have also performed strongly at the box office. Following the success of Drishyam 2, there has been growing interest in a third instalment in Hindi as well.
Reports suggest that the Hindi adaptation is also expected to move forward with its own Drishyam 3, though an official release date has not yet been confirmed. If both versions release around a similar time, it could mark another major moment for the franchise across different audiences.
With Mohanlal now confirming May 21, 2026, as the release date, Drishyam 3 is set to bring Georgekutty’s story back to the big screen, continuing a narrative that has remained popular for over a decade.