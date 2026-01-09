When is Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi releasing? Everything about censor board reports after Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan was all set to clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi at the box office. However, the release of Thalapathy Vijay's film has been held up over Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance, as per reports. Amid this, the news agency PTI reported that Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi is also yet to obtain a certification from CBFC.

Both the films were eyeing a Pongal release.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi features Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Sreeleela. Set in the 1960s, the film explores the themes of social realities and resistance.

Parasakthi's censor board report News agency PTI reported that industry sources confirmed that a big-budget film, which was all set to release after Vijay's Jana Nayagan release, did not receive a clearance from the censor board till Thursday evening. It is not yet known if the makers will receive a clearance on Friday.

When is Parasakthi releasing? The film is set to release on 10 January. The film’s team has not yet issued an official statement addressing reports about a possible shift in the release date amid the censor certification claims.

Previously, PTI reported that uncertainty over the certification has affected theatre bookings across regions. Reportedly, exhibitors were holding back advance sales for both festival releases until clearance is confirmed.

Where to buy tickets for Parasakthi? Till Thursday evening, BookMyShow had listed only three theatres selling tickets in Chennai, all of which were located in the city’s suburbs.

As of Friday morning, the popular ticketing platform showed the same three theatres offering tickets for the film, starting Saturday.

View full Image Parasakthi shows on BookMyShow.

Earlier, the European distributor of Parasakthi, 4Seasons Creations AS, confirmed the film release. Their post on social media, "#Parasakthi is very much on releasing on Jan 10th. Netherlands got cancelled because of movie going to screen Rotterdam film festival exclusively. Let's celebrate this Pongal in a bigger way."

Industry analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared the film’s newspaper advertisement on social media, which stated that the movie is scheduled to release tomorrow. He wrote on X, “#Parasakthi today paper ad. But the film is yet to receive censor certificate without which theatres can’t programme or start advance booking! Hopefully it will receive CC by afternoon for a smooth release!”