When is the Family Man Season 4 coming? Manoj Bajpayee has an update

Manoj Bajpayee has finally offered an update for fans waiting to see Srikant Tiwari return in The Family Man Season 4. The actor, who has played the lead character in the popular spy thriller since its debut, said discussions about the next season are expected to begin soon.

In an interview with Variety India, Bajpayee said, "Talks will start happening soon."

He also spoke about the show's popularity and the constant questions he receives about its return.

“It's quite flattering that it has become such a great franchise that each and every person, be it a child or an adult, keeps asking about it.”

The Family Man Season 4: Why fans may have to wait While Bajpayee's comments offer some movement on Season 4, they do not indicate an immediate start to filming or confirm a release date.

The actor explained that several steps will have to be completed before the cast can begin preparing for the next season.

"Once the conversation about the fourth season starts, the script will be finalized and then we'll be called in to start prepping for it and give our dates."

For now, an official shooting schedule and release date for Season 4 are awaited.

The Family Man has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since its inception and has become one of the platform's most recognised Indian series.

What is The Family Man about? The series centres on Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer attempting to balance the demands of his national-security job with his responsibilities as a husband and father.

The first season premiered in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2021. The third season arrived in 2025, taking the story in a new direction as Srikant was drawn into conflicts in Northeast India.

Season 3 also introduced Project Sahakar, a government initiative focused on development in the region.

What happened in Season 3? The latest season placed Srikant at the centre of a political and security crisis after Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, assassinated important local leaders.

The season also delivered a surprise crossover when Vijay Sethupathi's character from Farzi appeared in the series. Both shows are created by Raj & DK, and the appearance connected their fictional worlds.

Season 3 concluded on a cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered and creating room for the story to continue in a possible fourth season.

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What else did Manoj Bajpayee reveal? Bajpayee also discussed some of his other upcoming projects during his conversation with Variety India.

His upcoming Netflix thriller, formerly titled Ghooskhor Pandat, is currently being given a new title following legal challenges. The actor also spoke about playing Masterji in Last Man in Tower and performing his own action sequences for the film.