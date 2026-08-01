When Javier Bardem apologised before grabbing Cape Fear co-star’s hair: ‘I’m so sorry, my love’

Javier Bardem made sure his Cape Fear co-star Lily Collias was comfortable before filming a violent sequence in the psychological thriller’s finale, apologising in advance and explaining the physical action required for the scene.

Cape Fear actress Lilly Collias reveals how Javier Bardem asked for consent before filming a violent scene Collias, who plays Natalie Bowden in the Apple TV limited series, recalled the interaction while speaking to Variety at a screening of the show’s finale in New York. The actor said Bardem’s unsettling performance as Max Cady often remained vivid even after filming had stopped.

Collias told Variety at the Cape Fear finale screening in New York, “We’re playing cat and mouse, and then the cameras turn off, and I still feel like a mouse. And he still feels like Tom from ‘Tom and Jerry.’”

The 10-episode series follows Max Cady, a former prisoner who seeks revenge against Anna Bowden, the lawyer he holds responsible for his incarceration. Anna, played by Amy Adams, and her husband Tom, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, become the targets of Cady’s escalating campaign against their family. The series is based on John D. MacDonald’s novel The Executioners and draws from the 1962 film adaptation and Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake.

In the final episode, Cady enters the Bowden family home and places Anna and Tom on what Collias described as a “trial”, accusing them of working against him while threatening their children. The episode brings the central conflict to a violent confrontation involving the family and Cady.

Despite the intensity of the material, Collias said the atmosphere behind the scenes was markedly lighter.

“[Episode] 10 felt almost like a play,” Collias said. “It was just the family and him in the house, and we were doing the most insane things and laughing so hard off camera. It felt like such a joy that it was actually a beautiful time.”

One sequence required Bardem’s character to grab Natalie by the hair. Before the cameras began rolling, Collias said Bardem apologised and checked whether she was comfortable with the planned physical contact.

Collias said, “We would go through such weird circumstances, it’s little things that make me still giggle to this day. In Episode 10, there’s one point where he has to grab me by my hair, and before the scene, he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry, my love. Is it OK if I just — I’m going to grab you like that?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ Then we start rolling and I see this thing coming up to me and I’m like, ‘What the f--k?! Well, OK, that’s your job!’”

In response Bardem said, "For me, it’s more about a game. You use your imagination to jump in and step out of it. I respect everybody’s process, as long as those processes respect other people’s processes. For me, the fun part is to really be part of a group of people that imagine things that don’t exist, and they create it together based on the fact that it’s all a big lie.”