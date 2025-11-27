When Millie Bobby Brown admitted to ‘platonic’ crush on Stranger Things co-star

“Stranger Things” stars Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Noah Schnapp, 21, have rendered a deeper look into their long-standing friendship as the series approached its final season. In a joint conversation with Vogue published on earlier this month, the duo revisited their earliest memories from the show’s launch in 2016.

Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers, recalled meeting Brown before she shaved her head for the role of Eleven, admitting he didn’t immediately recognise her without her hair. He remembered developing an instant rapport with her, saying he felt connected to Brown “right away” and adding, “I thought you were, like, so funny and made me feel so comfortable.” Schnapp, who later became the godfather to Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s baby, joked that Brown was initially attracted to him—prompting her to admit she “did have like the biggest crush on [him]” when they were growing up. Brown added, “I loved you so much. But I actually just think it was really platonic. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love him so much.’”

Schnapp acknowledged that at one point he believed he “was in love with” Brown, though both emphasised that the bond ultimately evolved into a deep, sibling-like relationship.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2025, the actors spoke about saying goodbye to the series, whose final season debuts on Netflix on November 26. Asked what they would miss most, both answered “each other.” Schnapp explained that their dynamic mirrors the one he shares with his twin sister, Chloe, prompting Brown to jokingly declare, “I’m actually the triplet.”

Despite the show ending, the co-stars stressed that they plan to continue nurturing their friendship long after their time in Hawkins concludes.

Stranger Things 5: Full synopsis Netflix synopsis says, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

