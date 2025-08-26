When mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra reveal she wants a lot of kids: ‘I will adopt’

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple shared the good news on Instagram and left everyone delighted. Talking about Chopra's pregnancy journey, she once talked about adopting kids. But why? Because she said she wants to have a lot of kids.

Advertisement

When Parineeti Chopra talked about wanting ‘a lot of’ kids During an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Parineeti Chopra opened up about her idea of love, marriage, and motherhood.

She said, "I’d love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them, so I’ll adopt.”

Talking about romance, she said she would ‘slap’ a man if he asked her out to dinner.

“I don’t like clichéd romances. I don’t like the gifts and flowers nonsense. I hate when boys offer to take me out for dinner. I’ll slap them. I like it simple. You come to my house or I’ll come to your house and we will sit, watch TV and order pizza,” said Chopra.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pregnancy announcement The Amar Singh Chamkila actor and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy on Instagram via a joint post. They shared: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Their post arrived with a picture of a white and gold-themed cake. “1 + 1 = 3” was written on it, along with the design of baby feet, referring to the arrival of their first child.

Their post also featured a video of Chopra and Chadha taking a walk in a park while holding hands.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023. They hosted a private event at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, which was attended by several big politicians.

Advertisement

They tied the knot in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.