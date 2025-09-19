When Shah Rukh Khan persuaded lawyer Mukul Rohtagi's wife to fight Aryan Khan’s case, offered a private jet

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan went through one of the toughest phases of his life in 2021 when his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the high-profile drugs-on-cruise case. Now, senior advocate and former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi has revealed how Shah Rukh convinced him to fight Aryan’s case in the Bombay High Court.

Speaking on The Legal Side of Things for Republic TV, Rohatgi recalled that he was on holiday in the UK when he first received a call about the case. Initially, he declined, but Shah Rukh personally reached out. “He is a great actor, and he said, ‘Can I speak to your wife?’ He told her not to look at it as a client but as a father. My wife cajoled me into taking the case,” Rohatgi said.

Shah Rukh reportedly offered Rohatgi a private jet to Mumbai, which he declined, preferring to fly commercial. The actor even checked into the same hotel as Rohatgi in Nariman Point so they could prepare together. “He had made a lot of notes and points. He was very keen and intelligent. We discussed everything, argued the case, and bail was granted,” Rohatgi shared, adding that he returned to England soon after.

Aryan Khan’s 2021 Case Aryan was arrested in October 2021 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He spent over three weeks in custody before being granted bail. In 2022, he was given a clean chit by the NCB.

Aryan Khan’s Showbiz Debut After stepping away from the legal storm, Aryan Khan has now entered showbiz, not as an actor like his father, but as a director. His debut series, The Bads of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is streaming on Netflix.

The satirical show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor and Manish Chaudhari, with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. The series has opened to positive reviews, marking Aryan’s first step as a filmmaker.