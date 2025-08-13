When Sushmita Sen crossed paths with Donald Trump and wasn't impressed: ‘He’s not one of them'

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently revealed what it was like managing the Miss India Universe franchise from 2010 to 2012, a period when the global pageant was owned by Donald Trump.

In an interview while promoting her series Aarya, the 1994 Miss Universe winner recalled being surprised when the Miss Universe Organisation approached her with the offer. “They said, ‘Would you like to take the franchise?’ I was like, ‘What? Really? That was like a dream!’ I signed a pretty intense contract, and that was owned by Donald Trump, which didn’t make it easy or fun,” she shared.

Sushmita clarified that Trump was not her direct boss. “Luckily, my only bosses at that time were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden, because they owned Miss Universe when I was an employee there for a year. I was a franchise owner for Donald Trump,” she explained.

Although she met Trump during that time, the actor kept her remarks brief. “There are some people who leave an impression, not necessarily because of their achievements or power, but for the people that they are. He is not one of them,” she said.

Trump owned the Miss Universe Organisation from 1996 to 2015, long before becoming the 45th President of the United States in 2017. After losing the 2020 election, he returned to politics and won again in 2024, beginning his second term as the 47th President in January 2025.

Sushmita Sen, who became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994, went on to have a successful career in modelling and films.