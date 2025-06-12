When Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar helped AB Devayyas family over stolen Mahavir Chakra medal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force feature a story of Squadron Leader AB Devayya, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra.

Advertisement

During the making of the film, the actors formed a close bond with the Devayya family. They also played a key role in helping them recover their stolen Mahavir Chakra medal.

Squadron Leader Devayya was posthumously awarded India's second-highest gallantry honour for his bravery and sacrifice in the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

However, a few years ago, the medal was stolen from the family's home, leaving them devastated. For Sundari Devayya, the late officer's wife, the medal was not just an award. It was a cherished symbol of courage, sacrifice, and memory.

"For Mum, the medal was a symbol of my Dad's courage and had held a place of pride on her dresser," wrote Preetha Devayya, daughter of Devayya, as shared in a press note by the family.

Advertisement

During the making of Sky Force, Veer Pahariya came home to meet the Devayya family, and that's when he learnt about the stolen Mahavir Chakra of AB Devayya.

He, along with Akshay Kumar, took the matter "upon themselves to get the precious medal back," added Preetha Devayya.

In a surprising turn of events, the medal was finally restored and handed back to Sundari Devayya at a ceremony hosted by the Indian Air Force at Training Command in Bengaluru.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh AVSM VM presented the honour. "The Mahavir Chakra is back home," Preetha wrote in her post, calling it "a very special moment for our family."

Describing the emotional moment, Preetha said, "She (mother) is so touched, so emotional. She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there's peace in her heart."

Advertisement

Veer Pahariya, reflecting on the moment, shared: "This is why I chose to be an actor... to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story."