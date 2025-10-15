When will Katrina Kaif's baby arrive? Vicky Kaushal reveals as he opens up about becoming a dad for first time

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram last month. For the first time since then, Kaushal opened up about becoming a father. He also dropped hints about when Kaif is expected to deliver.

When will Katrina Kaif's baby arrive? At the Yuvaa Conclave, Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal briefly talked about his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy with Nikhil Taneja. He shared his excitement about becoming a father soon and called it a “huge blessing.”

Vicky Kaushal on becoming a dad In a video on Reddit, he was asked what he’s most looking forward to as he is about to become a father. The Chhaava actor replied, "Just being a dad.”

“I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” Vicky added, revealing that Kaif is expected to deliver soon.

“Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house)," he said as well.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, talked about becoming an uncle soon. He told Instant Bollywood at an event, “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announce pregnancy In September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and announced their pregnancy. Their confirmation arrived after months of speculation amid reports about Kaif's pregnancy.

For the longest, Kaif avoided public appearances, which further made people believe that she might be expecting a child soon.

For their pregnancy announcement, Kaif and Kaushal dropped a black-and-white polaroid photo of themselves. In the picture, Kaif was seen looking at her baby bump and smiling while her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was seen cradling the baby bump.

Their post read: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”