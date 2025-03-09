Like all first-time mothers, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone too had a million little questions as she embarked on the rollercoaster journey of motherhood. And like every other tech-savvy mom, her go-to for the answers was the internet.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September last year. Nearly a month after Dua’s birth, the couple officially revealed her name ‘Dua’ in a heartfelt post, describing her as the answer to their prayers.

At the recent Forbes summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika was asked about her last Googled question, and the answer was something that every new parent can relate to.

The Jawan actress paused for a moment before replying that her latest Google search would definitely be “some mommy question.”

“‘When will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect,” she said.

Watch Deepika Padukone answer ‘What was the last thing she Googled on her phone’ :

Deepika Padukone's ideal day During the conversation, Deepika Padukone was also asked to describe her idea of a perfect day.

To this, the Om Shanti Om actress said, her for, an ideal day would involve unwinding at home, indulging in some relaxation, and cherishing moments with her daughter.

She also shared that comfort comes first for her; spending time in cozy pajamas, staying hydrated, enjoying a soothing massage, and simply embracing motherhood in the most peaceful way.

Deepika Padukone on mental health Deepika also spoke about mental health issues and how she hopes for peace of mind above anything else.

This wasn't the first time the actress talked about her struggle with mental health issues – anxiety and depression – on a public platform.

Sharing the moment when she realised that she was suffering from depression, Deepika said, “After school, there were sports, then modelling, then acting, I worked continuously. One day in 2014, I passed out. A few days later, I realised I had depression.”