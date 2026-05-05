'When will this WAR end': Ameesha Patel shares ordeal after flight from New York to Mumbai diverted to Muscat due to missile strikes in UAE

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Ameesha Patel on Monday night shared her distress after her New York-Mumbai connecting flight was diverted to Muscat following recent missile strikes in the UAE.

In a post on X, she wrote, "On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end !! Praying."

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said that its air defences are engaged in dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones, which it said were from Iran.

The country also successfully engaged with four cruise missiles launched from Iran, one of which fell in the sea. Sharing the details in a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that it continues to actively engage with missile and UAV threats as its air defence intercepts ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.