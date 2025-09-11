‘Where was love when...': Priya Sachdeva slams Karisma Kapoor over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 cr estate feud

The ongoing legal battle over the ₹30,000 crore estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, between his widow Priya Sachdeva and former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor's kids, and others, has become a much-publicised case now. At a recent Delhi High Court hearing, Sachdeva launched a new attack on Kapoor, referring to their infamous divorce battle.

Karisma Kapoor's kids move Delhi HC in The dispute escalated after Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, accused Priya Sachdeva of forging the late industrialist's will to cut them out of the inheritance. They moved the Delhi High Court seeking their share in their late father’s estate.

The dispute over the estate is mainly between Priya Sachdeva and Karishma Kapoor, who is fighting for her kids and Kapur's mother Rani, launching attacks on each other via their lawyers in court.

Priya Sachdeva slams Karisma Kapoor During the hearing, Sachdeva, represented by her lawyer Rajiv Nayyar, alleged that Kapoor had been absent from Sunjay Kapur’s life for the last 15 years, only to resurface and make claims after his death, as per a report of Hindustan Times.

Emphasising Priya as Sunjay’s legally wedded wife, Nayyar reportedly argued, “I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court?"

The lawyer also seemingly said, “Your husband left you several years ago."

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur had a messy divorce in 2016, during which both made allegations against each other. The actor accused Kapur of domestic and substance abuse.

Reportedly, Nayyar added that Kapoor was “nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years.”

In the petition, Kapoor's children claimed that their late father had “repeatedly assured” them of a rightful share in his estate, which they later discovered was missing from his final will.

They accused Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, of tampering with the document.

The suit was filed after Sachdeva produced a will dated March 21 during a family meeting on July 30 at the Taj Hotel. The plea also seeks an injunction to prevent the transfer or disposal of the disputed property.

Notably, Karisma Kapoor is not a plaintiff in this case; she is representing her children in the proceedings.

Sunjay Kapur's mother on estate feud Meanwhile, Rani Kapur's lawyer commented on the matter recently.

"This fight is really more between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdeva - whether there is a will or there is no will etc. Rani Kapur does get impacted by it but she will file a response and you will know her stand," Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing late Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, told ANI.

Kapur passed away on 12 June.