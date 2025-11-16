Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale announces retirement after five decades in showbiz: ‘Time for me to just…’

David Coverdale, frontman and co-founder of popular rock ‘n roll band Whitesnake, has announced his retirement. The 74-year-old singer and songwriter made the declaration in a video posted on November 13.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you. After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock ‘n’ roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans,” the English performer said in a video.

“And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig, but it’s time for me to call it a day. I love you dearly. … But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that,” he added.

David Coverdale’s career Coverdale began his career with the band Deep Purple, which he joined in 1973 after the initial exit of Ian Gillan. He fronted that band and was part of three albums with the group – Burn, Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975). However, Deep Purple disbanded in 1976.

What followed was the release of two solo albums and the forming of Whitesnake in 1978. The first two albums of this band broke into the UK Top 50, but it was their third album – Ready an’ Willing – which established them as a leading group.

Whitesnake’s popularity spread across the pond with their 1984 album, Slide It In. Then, in 1987, their eponymous album – Whitesnake – launched the band into superstar status. The group split later and reformed in 1997.

The most popular songs of the band included songs such as Here I Go Again and Is This Love. Coverdale also collaborated with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page in 1993.

FAQs Who is David Coverdale? Coverdale was a singer and songwriter who fronted bands like Deep Purple and Whitesnake.

When did Coverdale form the band Whitesnake? He founded the group in 1978.