Who dies in Stranger Things Season 5? Fans go crazy as volume 2 of series finale drops on Netflix

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: As the Volume 2 of the final season of Stranger Things released on Netflix, fans have been left awed at the series finale.

But the question remains, who dies in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

In the previous volume, the Duffer brothers left fans with a cliffhanger with Will Byers finally channelling his inner Vecna, and taking over his powers to kill the demogorgons that were just about to attack his friends.

Advertisement

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 picks up on that note as the main characters including Will, Dustin, Jonathan, Nancy, Lucas, Max, Robin, Joyce and Eleven continue to explore the origins of the Upside Down and Vecna.

Netflix has also been hyping up the release of Stranger Things Season 5, and has teased about Upside Down.

Who dies in Stranger Things Season 5 volume 2? Fans have been asking who dies in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2. As of now, there is no major death in Stranger Things Season 5.

Advertisement

However, series creators Duffer Brothers did tease multiple deaths in the final episode, which is set to drop on New Year day.

Many characters like Nancy, Jonathan and Max also had close encounters with death but escaped just in time to fans' delight, as the episodes dropped on Netflix.

With the last episode to go, Stranger Things fans are now anticipating multiple deaths, including Will, Dustin, Steve, Lucas, Max and Karen.

“Stranger Things dont ever EVER do that to me again you made me thing THEE Nancy Walk-Em-Down Wheeler was going to die and thats not ok,” one fan wrote on X.

Also Read | Stranger Things 5 mania takes over Google – Check cool Upside Down animation

What are fans saying about Stranger Things Season 5 deaths? As fans got to know about who dies in Stranger Things Season 5, many of them were left disappointed as opposed to feeling happy as they argued that the Duffer brothers are holding back from going all out.

Advertisement

“Why the fuck is no one dying in stranger things? ITS TIME FOR MAIN CHARACTERS TO DIE NETFLIX!! KILL SOME OF THEM!!! I nominate Steve, Will, Mike, El, Kali, Joyce and MAAAAAYBE hopper. Not Vecna tho. He ain’t do nothing wrong, free my man sic],” one person wrote.

“Stranger things season 5 is a cycle of the writers making you think characters are going to die and then will somehow come up with a way to save them. This completely removes all stakes. The acting is also nightmare fuel, Vecna and max are the only good actors,” another fan complained on X.

The final episode of Stranger Things 5 is set to drop on January 1, 2026, at 6:30 am in India.