Who is Aarti Ravi? Ravi Mohan's estranged wife breaks silence amid Tamil actor's allegations with Keneeshaa Francis

Actor Ravi Mohan, aka Jayam Ravi, made a big announcement on Saturday amid his ongoing divorce from wife Aarti Ravi. He declared that he would not continue acting or releasing films until his divorce is resolved. Amid this, his wife Aarti has reacted amid alleged closeness between the actor and Keneeshaa Francis.

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Aarti Ravi responds after Ravi Mohan's press conference Soon after Ravi’s announcement, Aarti Ravi penned a strong note on Instagram. Without naming anyone, she took an indirect dig and urged people not to mistake her silence for weakness.

Aarti Ravi wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

Who is Aarti Ravi Aarti Ravi is the daughter of prominent Tamil film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, hailing from a wealthy family with ties in the entertainment industry.

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Aarti Ravi tied the knot with Tamil actor Ravi Mohan in 2009. Together, they have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

With 1 million followers on Instagram, Aarti Ravi is quite popular on social media. However, she has mostly stayed away from the limelight despite being the wife of one of the most popular Tamil actors.

Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan Reportedly, Aarti and Ravi Mohan dated for several years before their grand wedding ceremony.

However, the news of their separation has sent shock waves in the industry. Reports about their marital dispute first surfaced online in 2024. From time to time, Aarti Ravi grabbed headlines with her emotional posts on social media, hinting at bigger issues in her personal life during the separation.

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Previously, she reportedly said that she suffered in silence for the sake of her kids. She also alleged that Ravi Mohan was away from his responsibilities during the ongoing tough times.

The divorce between Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi is currently pending before the Chennai family court.

Previously, NDTV reported that Aarti Ravi was reportedly seeking ₹40 lakh per month as alimony. Last year, both Aarti and Ravi Mohan made serious allegations against each other on social media. However, later the statements were removed following the High Court's direction against sharing defamatory content online.

Ravi Mohan pauses work amid divorce Amid this, Ravi Mohan claimed that he faced years of “unnecessary humiliation”. As quoted by ANI, the actor said in his recent press conference, “I think remaining silent all these years was extremely foolish on my part. Many people want to provoke the calm person I used to be. My films will no longer be released in theatres. Until I get a divorce, none of my films will be released on screen. I am unable to act until I receive my divorce.”

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Ravi Mohan remarked, "I earned my awards through my own efforts. There were four years when neither my father nor my brother worked. My mistake was staying silent all these years. For 14 years, I remained silent and tolerated everything."

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa He also made serious claims against his in-laws, adding, "If anything happens to Keneeshaa or to me, they (Aarti Ravi's family) will be responsible.

He further alleged that Aarti Ravi blackmailed him into their marriage by injuring herself.

Ravi Mohan also addressed the ongoing alleged link with singer Keneeshaa Francis. “They chased Keneeshaa away. I will not leave any of them quietly,” he said.

Keneeshaa announced that she has left Chennai and the music industry.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.