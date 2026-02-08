Who is Aasif Sheikh? Inside his long career and rare bond with Salman Khan

Actor Aasif Sheikh has spent over four decades navigating Indian television and cinema, building a career defined by longevity rather than overnight stardom. Best known today for his role in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Sheikh has also shared a long professional and personal association with Bollywood star Salman Khan—a connection that has resurfaced in public conversation following the release of the film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run.

The film, which arrived in theatres on 6 February, extends the sitcom’s universe to the big screen and has received mixed-to-positive responses from audiences. For many viewers, it has also renewed interest in Sheikh’s journey and the actors he has worked with over the years.

A friendship that predates stardom Aasif Sheikh and Salman Khan have known each other since the late 1980s, around the time both were finding their footing in Hindi cinema. Sheikh has previously spoken about their friendship dating back to Salman’s debut period, shortly before Maine Pyar Kiya turned the latter into a household name. While Salman’s career took off rapidly, Sheikh continued to face the uncertainties common to many actors of the era.

In interviews, Sheikh has acknowledged that Salman offered support during difficult phases of his career, including helping him secure film opportunities when work was scarce. Though the two do not meet frequently now, Sheikh has said their equation remains easy and unchanged whenever they cross paths. He has also spoken fondly of Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

Films they worked on together Over the years, Aasif Sheikh and Salman Khan have shared screen space in several films, spanning the 1990s and 2000s. Their collaborations include Karan Arjun, Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Bandhan, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Bharat and, most recently, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Sheikh often appeared in supporting roles, these films placed him alongside some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

Beyond Salman Khan, Sheikh has worked with a wide range of leading actors across film and television, carving out a reputation as a dependable performer rather than a headline name.

A career built across formats Sheikh began acting in the mid-1980s with the television series Hum Log and went on to appear in shows such as Yes Boss, CID, Dill Mill Gayye, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai and several others. His television career gained renewed momentum with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which introduced him to a new generation of viewers.