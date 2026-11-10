Who is Agastya Nanda? Meet Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, his film career and connection to Escorts Kubota

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has attracted attention as a young actor from one of India's most prominent film families. However, his family background extends beyond Bollywood. He also belongs to the Nanda family, which has a long association with Escorts, one of India's major engineering and agricultural machinery companies.

The 25-year-old actor is the son of businessman Nikhil Nanda and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. While his maternal family includes actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, his paternal family is connected to the business world through Escorts Kubota.

His father, Nikhil Nanda, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited. The company, which has a history dating back to 1944, was founded by members of the Nanda family.

Also Read | Why is Escorts Kubota underperforming the booming tractor sector?

Despite this connection, Agastya does not currently hold any official position or designation at Escorts Kubota. His professional career is centred on acting, with two major film projects, The Archies and Ikkis, marking his entry into the industry.

Who is Agastya Nanda? His films and acting career Born on November 23, 2000, Agastya studied at Sevenoaks School in England before returning to India to pursue his interests. He made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, which was released in December 2023.

The film was a Hindi adaptation of the popular Archie Comics series and featured several star children, including Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Agastya played Archie Andrews, the central character in the film. The project introduced him to audiences, although the film received mixed reviews.

He subsequently took on a different kind of role in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The biographical war drama saw him portray Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Khetarpal was 21 when he died during the Battle of Basantar.

The film also featured veteran actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and newcomer Simar Bhatia. It marked an important step in Agastya's career as he moved from a teenage musical drama to a serious war film.

In a recent interview with PTI, published on November 5, 2026, Agastya acknowledged that Ikkis did not perform well commercially. However, he said he was proud of the film and its message about peace.

He also revealed that he had not signed another film after Ikkis and hoped to earn opportunities to work in bigger productions.

How is Agastya Nanda related to Amitabh Bachchan? Agastya's connection to the Bachchan family comes through his mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

This makes Agastya their grandson. He is also the nephew of actor Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His elder sister is entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda.

His paternal family has another major Bollywood connection. His grandmother, Ritu Nanda, was the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. This makes Agastya a great-grandson of Raj Kapoor and a member of both the Bachchan and Kapoor family trees.

Agastya has previously spoken about the expectations that come with belonging to such well-known families. In an interview with IMDb, he said he considers himself his father's son first and wants to make him proud. He also said he admires the work of his actor relatives but does not want to follow their exact paths.

What is Agastya Nanda's connection to Escorts Group? The Nanda family's business history goes back to 1944, when Har Prasad Nanda and Yudi Nanda founded Escorts in Lahore. The company later moved its operations to India following Partition and grew into a major name in the country's engineering and agricultural machinery sector.

Today, the business operates as Escorts Kubota Limited following its partnership with Japanese machinery manufacturer Kubota Corporation.

Agastya's father, Nikhil Nanda, currently leads the company as its Chairman and Managing Director. According to the company's official website, he is part of its board leadership.

The scale of the business is significant. Escorts Kubota reported consolidated revenue of approximately ₹12,106 crore in FY 2025-26, from continuing operations. Its operations include agricultural machinery and construction equipment, among other businesses.

However, Agastya himself does not hold a corporate designation at the company. There is no publicly listed board position or executive role in his name. His connection to Escorts Kubota is through his paternal family, rather than his professional work.