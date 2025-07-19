Who is Ahaan Pandey's co-star in Saiyaara? Singer-actress who once starred as an extra in Kajol's Salaam Venky

Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara hit the big screen on Friday, bringing back the Bollywood romance era with Mohit Suri. The film has generated a lot of buzz with mostly positive reviews from the audience. While it launched Ahaan Pandey, Ananya Panday’s cousin and Chunky Panday’s nephew, not many know about his female lead in the film. While Ahaan is a star kid, his co-star is an outsider who was once an extra in Kajol's film Salaam Venky till she made her way up as a YRF heroine now.

In fact, she is not just an actor but also a singer.

Who is Ahaan Pandey's co-star in Saiyaara? Ahaan Pandey's Saiyaara co-star is Aneet Padda.

Aneet Padda Completely an outsider in the industry, Aneet Padda was born in October 2002 into a middle-class working family, hailing from Amritsar.

Her journey into showbiz began in her teens, when she began modelling for ad shoots. Balancing her education and early career, she continued to pursue modelling assignments while completing her Bachelor's degree at Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi.

Aneet Padda's journey in showbiz While many might think Aneet's first on-screen appearance in a film is Saiyaara, it isn't the case.

In fact, she starred as an extra in the 2022 Kajol-led film Salaam Venky.

However, the turning point in her career came in 2024 when she got her real break with Amazon Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry. In the coming-of-age series, she starred alongside Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain.

Aneet shares a close bond with the show’s directors, Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, whom she fondly refers to as her “Bombay parents” for their mentorship and support.

Not just acting, Aneet is a singer too. In 2024, Aneet explored her passion for music by recording her first song, Masoom, as per reports.

Besides the big screen and OTT, Aneet also hold experience from working in the television industry. She starred in a supporting role in the TV drama, Yuva: Sapno Ka Safar.

Aneet landed her most significant role yet, opposite Ahaan in Saiyaara. Mohit Suri and his team were reportedly on the lookout for a fresh face for the romance drama. This is when Aneet was selected from hundreds of female actors who auditioned for the part.

Sources added that her screen test stood out so strongly that not only did she catch Mohit Suri’s eye, but also impressed the decision-makers at YRF Studios.

Aneet Padda on Saiyaara success Meanwhile, Saiyaara is predicted to rule the box office. The film, which almost touched the ₹10 crore mark with its advance booking sales, will hit ₹15 crore on its opening day, Friday.