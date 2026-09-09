Who is Ammy Virk? Punjabi singer-actor’s car allegedly attacked in Canada, shots fired

A shooting linked to Ammy Virk’s concert tour has led to conflicting reports in Canada. The incident happened in Abbotsford, British Columbia, late on 5 September, after his performance.

People inside a dark SUV fired seven shots at a moving vehicle and fled. Police later found an SUV burning nearby and suspect a connection with the shooting. Nobody was injured.

Initial media reports claimed Virk was inside the targeted bulletproof vehicle with his concert promoter. However, his father, Kuljit Singh, denied that the singer or his vehicle was targeted.

Speaking from Patiala, Singh said his son was safe. He added that Virk had no disputes. He said the gunfire targeted only the concert organiser’s vehicle.

Police confirmed the shooting but did not identify those inside the vehicle, citing privacy rules. They also declined to confirm whether Virk was present in the convoy. His presence, therefore, remains unconfirmed by the police.

Who is Ammy Virk? Ammy Virk, born Amninderpal Singh Virk, is a Punjabi singer, actor and producer. He is a popular name in Punjabi entertainment, known for romantic songs and lively music.

He started his career as a singer and gained fans through his distinctive voice. His debut album, Jattizm, was released in 2013. It won a PTC Punjabi Music Award.

His popular songs include Qismat, Daryaa (from Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan) and Taara. His music combines traditional Punjabi sounds with modern pop and dance beats.

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He said in one of his interviews that he had become a singer upon his mother’s instructions. He saved money during his college days to buy a harmonium for music practice. But it was reportedly stolen.

He borrowed ₹10,000 from his parents to record his first song. He uploaded the song on YouTube, marking the start of an illustrious musical career.

Virk entered films in 2015, playing Hakam in Angrej and winning a debut acting award. He later became known for the Nikka Zaildar series, Bambukat, Harjeeta and Qismat. His roles cover comedy, romance and emotional stories.

He has also appeared in Hindi films. His Bollywood debut was in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He played Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz in the film, released on JioHotstar.

He also acted in the cricket drama ’83 and comedy Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. Virk played Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the cricket drama, starring Ranveer Singh.

In 2017, he started Villagers Film Studio and the distribution company In House Group. These businesses further expanded his work beyond singing and acting.