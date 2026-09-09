Who is Ammy Virk? Punjabi singer-actor’s car allegedly attacked in Canada, shots fired

A shooting linked to Ammy Virk’s concert tour has led to conflicting reports in Canada. The incident happened in Abbotsford, British Columbia, late on 5 September, after his performance.

People inside a dark SUV fired seven shots at a moving vehicle and fled. Police later found an SUV burning nearby and suspect a connection with the shooting. Nobody was injured.

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Initial media reports claimed Virk was inside the targeted bulletproof vehicle with his concert promoter. However, his father, Kuljit Singh, denied that the singer or his vehicle was targeted.

Speaking from Patiala, Singh said his son was safe. He added that Virk had no disputes. He said the gunfire targeted only the concert organiser’s vehicle.

Police confirmed the shooting but did not identify those inside the vehicle, citing privacy rules. They also declined to confirm whether Virk was present in the convoy. His presence, therefore, remains unconfirmed by the police.

Who is Ammy Virk? Ammy Virk, born Amninderpal Singh Virk, is a Punjabi singer, actor and producer. He is a popular name in Punjabi entertainment, known for romantic songs and lively music.

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He started his career as a singer and gained fans through his distinctive voice. His debut album, Jattizm, was released in 2013. It won a PTC Punjabi Music Award.

His popular songs include Qismat, Daryaa (from Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan) and Taara. His music combines traditional Punjabi sounds with modern pop and dance beats.

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He said in one of his interviews that he had become a singer upon his mother’s instructions. He saved money during his college days to buy a harmonium for music practice. But it was reportedly stolen.

He borrowed ₹10,000 from his parents to record his first song. He uploaded the song on YouTube, marking the start of an illustrious musical career.

Virk entered films in 2015, playing Hakam in Angrej and winning a debut acting award. He later became known for the Nikka Zaildar series, Bambukat, Harjeeta and Qismat. His roles cover comedy, romance and emotional stories.

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He has also appeared in Hindi films. His Bollywood debut was in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He played Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz in the film, released on JioHotstar.

He also acted in the cricket drama ’83 and comedy Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal. Virk played Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the cricket drama, starring Ranveer Singh.

In 2017, he started Villagers Film Studio and the distribution company In House Group. These businesses further expanded his work beyond singing and acting.

He also starred in Khel Khel Mein, which had Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and others. The 2024 movie was a box office disaster.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.