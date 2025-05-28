Who is Arabella Stanton? Meet the rising West End star cast as Hermione in HBO’s new Harry Potter series

A brand new generation of Hogwarts students is here — and fans are feeling all sorts of emotions.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley in the upcoming reimagining of the beloved Harry Potter series.

However, ever since the announcement, our newest Hermoine - Arabella Stanton - has been the topic of discussion.

Who is Arabella Stanton? Arabella Stanton is the young actress set to play Hermione Granger in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series. Though still early in her career, Stanton has already made a name for herself on stage.

From 2023 to 2024, she starred as the title character in ‘Matilda: The Musical’ on London’s West End, impressing audiences with her talent and charm.

Like Emma Watson before her, Stanton is stepping into a role that could launch her into worldwide fame. Alongside fellow newcomers Dominic McLaughlin (Harry) and Alastair Stout (Ron), she’s part of a fresh trio aiming to bring the magic of Hogwarts to a new generation. While Harry Potter marks Stout’s first major role, McLaughlin has appeared in ‘Grow’, an upcoming comedy series for Sky.

Harry Potter TV series casting divides the fandom The news of the new cast has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online. While many fans are excited to see the world of Hogwarts come alive again with a fresh group of young actors, others are finding it hard to accept anyone but Daniel, Emma, and Rupert.

One fan wrote, “New trio means new trauma for my childhood nostalgia,” while another posted, “Dear god, please protect these children and especially that little girl from the deluge of hate they’re going to get.”

Still, many are hopeful the new actors will make the story feel magical for a new generation. “Please be good so my nephew and niece can enjoy the magical experience like I did when I was a kid,” one user shared.

While making the announcement, it was also noticed that the comment section of the official HBO Instagram handle was turned off.

Fan reactions to the Harry, Ron, and Hermoine's casting.

