Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Sara Ali Khan's rumoured boyfriend who is son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is flying high in the success of her latest film Metro... In Dino. Amid her professional success, she is also making a buzz with her personal life. The actor was recently snapped visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa.

Sara Ali Khan with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa A video of Sara and Arjun has surfaced on social media, sparking curiosity among fans about their rumoured relationship.

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen with her rumoured boyfriend Arjun, further fuelled rumours about their alleged relationship. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sara is seen stepping out of the Gurudwara with a group of people surrounding her. She looked graceful in a white suit and a matching dupatta over her head.

Shortly after Sara steps out, Arjun joins her in their car. He sported a casual look.

Soon after the video was shared online, netizens rushed to the comment section and praised the rumoured couple. While someone called them a “beautiful pair”, one commented, "superhit jodi." “What a beautiful pair,” also said another user.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Arjun Pratap Bajwa is an actor, musician, and mixed martial arts enthusiast with a strong political background. He is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the BJP in Punjab.

Arjun began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director while working on films like Singh Is Bliing. He also appeared in Band of Maharajas. Known for his dedication to fitness and passion for music, he actively shares glimpses of his lifestyle on social media and enjoys popularity.

He has over 60K followers alone on Instagram. He is followed by big names in Bollywood, such as Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Ridhima Pandit, among others.

As a musician, he has released several singles, including Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute. He has also collaborated on the fusion track Parda with Tech Panda & Kenzani.

Meanwhile, neither Sara nor Arjun has reacted to their dating rumours. They are yet to confirm or reject the speculations.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming work On the film front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra in an upcoming, untitled film directed by Deepak Mishra of Panchayat fame.

She is also reportedly working on a project with Aanand L. Rai.